Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Both Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) and Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Bancshares Inc. 60 5.00 N/A 3.76 15.74 Peoples Bancorp Inc. 32 3.49 N/A 2.46 12.90

Table 1 highlights Commerce Bancshares Inc. and Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Peoples Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Commerce Bancshares Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Peoples Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Commerce Bancshares Inc. and Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 1.7% Peoples Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Commerce Bancshares Inc. is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.74. In other hand, Peoples Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Commerce Bancshares Inc. and Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Bancshares Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Peoples Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.9% of Commerce Bancshares Inc. shares and 57.6% of Peoples Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.6% of Commerce Bancshares Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.6% of Peoples Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commerce Bancshares Inc. -1.96% -0.12% -3.78% -7.17% -4.94% 4.84% Peoples Bancorp Inc. -3.23% -0.25% -3.82% -8.08% -11.49% 5.48%

For the past year Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Peoples Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Peoples Bancorp Inc.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services. The Commercial segment offers corporate lending, merchant and commercial bank card, leasing, international, and investment safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed-income securities to individuals, corporations, correspondent banks, public institutions, and municipalities. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate tax planning services, brokerage services, and advisory and discretionary investment management services, as well as manages a family of proprietary mutual funds, which are available for sale to trust and general retail customers. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, and insurance agency services. It operates through a network of 336 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices and 378 automated-teller machines in the United States. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.