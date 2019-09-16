Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ottawa Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OTTW)

This is a contrast between Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) and Ottawa Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OTTW) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Regional – Midwest Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Bancshares Inc. 59 5.22 N/A 3.78 16.09 Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 13 3.73 N/A 0.60 21.93

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Commerce Bancshares Inc. and Ottawa Bancorp Inc. Ottawa Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Commerce Bancshares Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Commerce Bancshares Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 15.3% 1.7% Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 1.8% 0.3%

Volatility & Risk

Commerce Bancshares Inc. has a beta of 0.72 and its 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ottawa Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.49 which is 51.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Commerce Bancshares Inc. and Ottawa Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.6% and 24.3%. 2.6% are Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2% are Ottawa Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commerce Bancshares Inc. 1.5% 1.32% 1.71% 0.61% -4.95% 7.91% Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 0.46% 1.22% -0.76% -0.91% -1.3% 1.32%

For the past year Commerce Bancshares Inc. was more bullish than Ottawa Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Commerce Bancshares Inc. beats Ottawa Bancorp Inc.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services. The Commercial segment offers corporate lending, merchant and commercial bank card, leasing, international, and investment safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed-income securities to individuals, corporations, correspondent banks, public institutions, and municipalities. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate tax planning services, brokerage services, and advisory and discretionary investment management services, as well as manages a family of proprietary mutual funds, which are available for sale to trust and general retail customers. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, and insurance agency services. It operates through a network of 336 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices and 378 automated-teller machines in the United States. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.