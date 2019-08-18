Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)

As Regional – Midwest Banks businesses, Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) and Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Bancshares Inc. 60 4.86 N/A 3.78 16.09 Ohio Valley Banc Corp. 37 3.12 N/A 2.08 17.33

In table 1 we can see Commerce Bancshares Inc. and Ohio Valley Banc Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Commerce Bancshares Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Ohio Valley Banc Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 15.3% 1.7% Ohio Valley Banc Corp. 0.00% 10.3% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Commerce Bancshares Inc. is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.72. Competitively, Ohio Valley Banc Corp.’s 73.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.27 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Commerce Bancshares Inc. and Ohio Valley Banc Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 65.6% and 19.3% respectively. Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.9% of Ohio Valley Banc Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commerce Bancshares Inc. 1.5% 1.32% 1.71% 0.61% -4.95% 7.91% Ohio Valley Banc Corp. -2.22% -6.04% -2.75% 0.59% -26.63% 1.89%

For the past year Commerce Bancshares Inc. has stronger performance than Ohio Valley Banc Corp.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares Inc. beats Ohio Valley Banc Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services. The Commercial segment offers corporate lending, merchant and commercial bank card, leasing, international, and investment safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed-income securities to individuals, corporations, correspondent banks, public institutions, and municipalities. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate tax planning services, brokerage services, and advisory and discretionary investment management services, as well as manages a family of proprietary mutual funds, which are available for sale to trust and general retail customers. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, and insurance agency services. It operates through a network of 336 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices and 378 automated-teller machines in the United States. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, credit card services, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine (ATM) services, consumer finance, seasonal tax refund loan services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust services. As of February 8, 2017, it operated a network of 19 offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and Loan Central with 6 consumer finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates 36 ATMs, including 19 off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is based in Gallipolis, Ohio.