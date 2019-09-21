Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

We will be comparing the differences between Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Bancshares Inc. 59 5.14 N/A 3.78 16.09 First Internet Bancorp 21 3.16 N/A 2.12 9.94

In table 1 we can see Commerce Bancshares Inc. and First Internet Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Internet Bancorp has lower revenue and earnings than Commerce Bancshares Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Commerce Bancshares Inc. and First Internet Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 15.3% 1.7% First Internet Bancorp 0.00% 7.6% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.72 shows that Commerce Bancshares Inc. is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, First Internet Bancorp is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.59 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Commerce Bancshares Inc. and First Internet Bancorp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.6% and 71.8%. Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of First Internet Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commerce Bancshares Inc. 1.5% 1.32% 1.71% 0.61% -4.95% 7.91% First Internet Bancorp -1.13% 0.05% -4.31% 6.57% -32.76% 3.13%

For the past year Commerce Bancshares Inc. was more bullish than First Internet Bancorp.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares Inc. beats First Internet Bancorp on 10 of the 9 factors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services. The Commercial segment offers corporate lending, merchant and commercial bank card, leasing, international, and investment safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed-income securities to individuals, corporations, correspondent banks, public institutions, and municipalities. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate tax planning services, brokerage services, and advisory and discretionary investment management services, as well as manages a family of proprietary mutual funds, which are available for sale to trust and general retail customers. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, and insurance agency services. It operates through a network of 336 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices and 378 automated-teller machines in the United States. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.