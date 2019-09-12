Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) and First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Comparing side by side

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) and First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM), both competing one another are Regional – Midwest Banks companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Bancshares Inc. 59 5.07 N/A 3.78 16.09 First Foundation Inc. 14 3.13 N/A 1.17 12.85

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Commerce Bancshares Inc. and First Foundation Inc. First Foundation Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Commerce Bancshares Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Commerce Bancshares Inc. is currently more expensive than First Foundation Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Commerce Bancshares Inc. and First Foundation Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 15.3% 1.7% First Foundation Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

Commerce Bancshares Inc. is 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.72 beta. Competitively, First Foundation Inc. is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.84 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Commerce Bancshares Inc. and First Foundation Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 First Foundation Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of First Foundation Inc. is $18, which is potential 20.08% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Commerce Bancshares Inc. and First Foundation Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.6% and 57.3%. About 2.6% of Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of First Foundation Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commerce Bancshares Inc. 1.5% 1.32% 1.71% 0.61% -4.95% 7.91% First Foundation Inc. 2.66% 9.78% 5.03% 4.74% -9.23% 16.95%

For the past year Commerce Bancshares Inc. has weaker performance than First Foundation Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Commerce Bancshares Inc. beats First Foundation Inc.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services. The Commercial segment offers corporate lending, merchant and commercial bank card, leasing, international, and investment safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed-income securities to individuals, corporations, correspondent banks, public institutions, and municipalities. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate tax planning services, brokerage services, and advisory and discretionary investment management services, as well as manages a family of proprietary mutual funds, which are available for sale to trust and general retail customers. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, and insurance agency services. It operates through a network of 336 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices and 378 automated-teller machines in the United States. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.