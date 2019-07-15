Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) and First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) Comparing side by side

Both Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) and First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Bancshares Inc. 60 5.00 N/A 3.76 15.74 First Financial Corporation 41 3.24 N/A 3.86 10.14

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Commerce Bancshares Inc. and First Financial Corporation. First Financial Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Commerce Bancshares Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than First Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Commerce Bancshares Inc. and First Financial Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 1.7% First Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.74 beta. First Financial Corporation has a 0.88 beta and it is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Commerce Bancshares Inc. and First Financial Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Bancshares Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 First Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Commerce Bancshares Inc. and First Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 65.9% and 60.1% respectively. About 2.6% of Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of First Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commerce Bancshares Inc. -1.96% -0.12% -3.78% -7.17% -4.94% 4.84% First Financial Corporation -3.98% -7.1% -9.28% -17.25% -7.54% -2.59%

For the past year Commerce Bancshares Inc. had bullish trend while First Financial Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares Inc. beats First Financial Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services. The Commercial segment offers corporate lending, merchant and commercial bank card, leasing, international, and investment safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed-income securities to individuals, corporations, correspondent banks, public institutions, and municipalities. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate tax planning services, brokerage services, and advisory and discretionary investment management services, as well as manages a family of proprietary mutual funds, which are available for sale to trust and general retail customers. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, and insurance agency services. It operates through a network of 336 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices and 378 automated-teller machines in the United States. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.