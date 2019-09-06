Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) and First Business Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Comparing side by side

Both Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) and First Business Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Bancshares Inc. 59 4.91 N/A 3.78 16.09 First Business Financial Services Inc. 23 2.36 N/A 2.11 11.27

Table 1 demonstrates Commerce Bancshares Inc. and First Business Financial Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Business Financial Services Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Commerce Bancshares Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of First Business Financial Services Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Commerce Bancshares Inc. and First Business Financial Services Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 15.3% 1.7% First Business Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

Commerce Bancshares Inc. has a 0.72 beta, while its volatility is 28.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. First Business Financial Services Inc. on the other hand, has 0.82 beta which makes it 18.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.6% of Commerce Bancshares Inc. shares and 64% of First Business Financial Services Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.3% of First Business Financial Services Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commerce Bancshares Inc. 1.5% 1.32% 1.71% 0.61% -4.95% 7.91% First Business Financial Services Inc. 6.24% -1.12% 2.58% 14.9% 0.72% 22.14%

For the past year Commerce Bancshares Inc. has weaker performance than First Business Financial Services Inc.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors First Business Financial Services Inc.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services. The Commercial segment offers corporate lending, merchant and commercial bank card, leasing, international, and investment safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed-income securities to individuals, corporations, correspondent banks, public institutions, and municipalities. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate tax planning services, brokerage services, and advisory and discretionary investment management services, as well as manages a family of proprietary mutual funds, which are available for sale to trust and general retail customers. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, and insurance agency services. It operates through a network of 336 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices and 378 automated-teller machines in the United States. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.