Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) and Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Comparison side by side

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) and Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) compete against each other in the Regional – Midwest Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Bancshares Inc. 60 4.81 N/A 3.78 16.09 Associated Banc-Corp 22 2.67 N/A 1.90 11.42

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Commerce Bancshares Inc. and Associated Banc-Corp. Associated Banc-Corp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Commerce Bancshares Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Associated Banc-Corp, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) and Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 15.3% 1.7% Associated Banc-Corp 0.00% 9% 1%

Volatility & Risk

Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.72 beta. Associated Banc-Corp’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.16 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.6% of Commerce Bancshares Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.3% of Associated Banc-Corp are owned by institutional investors. Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Associated Banc-Corp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commerce Bancshares Inc. 1.5% 1.32% 1.71% 0.61% -4.95% 7.91% Associated Banc-Corp 1.45% 2.31% -3.69% -0.96% -21.06% 9.5%

For the past year Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Associated Banc-Corp.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Associated Banc-Corp.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services. The Commercial segment offers corporate lending, merchant and commercial bank card, leasing, international, and investment safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed-income securities to individuals, corporations, correspondent banks, public institutions, and municipalities. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate tax planning services, brokerage services, and advisory and discretionary investment management services, as well as manages a family of proprietary mutual funds, which are available for sale to trust and general retail customers. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, and insurance agency services. It operates through a network of 336 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices and 378 automated-teller machines in the United States. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications. This segment also provides specialized financial services that comprise interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging services. Its Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, as well as full-service, discount, and on-line investment brokerage; investment advisory services; trust and investment management accounts; and insurance and other related products and services. This segment also offers administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management services. Its Risk Management and Shared Services segment provides corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations, and technology services. As of April 28, 2017, the company operated 200 banking locations serving approximately 100 communities. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.