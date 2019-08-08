Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) to pay $0.26 on Sep 23, 2019; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Shorts Decreased By 6.9%

Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) is expected to pay $0.26 on Sep 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:CBSH) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.26 dividend. Commerce Bancshares Inc’s current price of $56.41 translates into 0.46% yield. Commerce Bancshares Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $56.41. About 441,175 shares traded or 4.44% up from the average. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) had a decrease of 6.9% in short interest. VRTX’s SI was 3.54 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.9% from 3.80M shares previously. With 1.17M avg volume, 3 days are for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s short sellers to cover VRTX’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $175.65. About 789,082 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – U.S FDA HAS PLACED A CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 FOR TREATMENT OF SICKLE CELL DISEASE; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $640.8 MLN VS $714.7 MLN; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS – CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 IS PENDING THE RESOLUTION OF CERTAIN QUESTIONS TO BE PROVIDED BY FDA AS PART OF REVIEW OF IND; 09/04/2018 – Mass. governor defends Vertex drug pricing, saying ‘innovation is expensive’; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals: White Will Begin Her Role With Vertex on May 21; 29/05/2018 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Shane Ward as General Counsel; 11/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – LENDERS AGREED TO PROVIDE CO WITH $70 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES FOR A THREE-YEAR TERM; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 20/04/2018 – L3 Vertex bidders submit refresh bids, sources say [22:27 BST20 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold Commerce Bancshares, Inc. shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 230,975 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt holds 495 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank stated it has 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,390 shares. Epoch Prns owns 0.02% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 86,956 shares. 16,138 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Dean Assoc invested in 0.12% or 14,817 shares. Confluence Mngmt Llc accumulated 350,058 shares or 0.34% of the stock. United Services Automobile Association accumulated 15,280 shares. Arrowstreet Cap L P reported 0.03% stake. Crawford Inv Counsel reported 12,500 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Menta Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3,881 shares. Advisory Ser Inc invested in 0.1% or 8,659 shares. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.06% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 55,251 shares.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management services and products to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $6.20 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. It has a 15.03 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment offers various banking services and products, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $70,545 activity. Shares for $70,545 were sold by Callahan Daniel D..

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $33.10 million activity. LEIDEN JEFFREY M sold $20.08M worth of stock or 111,431 shares. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Sachdev Amit sold $6.32 million. $759,367 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was sold by Silva Paul M on Monday, February 11. On Monday, February 11 ALTSHULER DAVID sold $5.94 million worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 32,956 shares.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, makes, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company has market cap of $45.88 billion. The firm focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and advancing its research and development programs. It has a 20.62 P/E ratio. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clough Cap L P holds 58,449 shares. Utd Fin Advisers Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 19,572 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 40,511 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Pittenger Anderson Incorporated reported 191 shares stake. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 167 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Optimum Invest Advisors has invested 0.03% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Miles has 0.2% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). State Bank Of Hawaii holds 7,537 shares. Virginia-based Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd has invested 0% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Dubuque Bancorp has 17 shares. Congress Asset Management Com Ma accumulated 280,867 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited holds 2,588 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.