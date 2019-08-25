Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) to pay $0.26 on Sep 23, 2019; Highbridge Capital Management Decreased Norfolk Southern (Put) (NSC) Stake By $558,000

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased Norfolk Southern Corp (Put) (NSC) stake by 6.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 3,000 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (Put) (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Highbridge Capital Management Llc holds 44,500 shares with $8.32 million value, down from 47,500 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp (Put) now has $44.49B valuation. The stock decreased 2.60% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $169.28. About 1.82 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation

Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) is expected to pay $0.26 on Sep 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:CBSH) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.26 dividend. Commerce Bancshares Inc’s current price of $55.46 translates into 0.47% yield. Commerce Bancshares Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.24% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.46. About 337,665 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Commerce (CBSH) Down 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Commerce Bancshares speeds up stock buyback – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Declares Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock – Business Wire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Corcentric Enters Reseller Agreement with Commerce Bank – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management services and products to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $6.09 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. It has a 14.8 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment offers various banking services and products, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold Commerce Bancshares, Inc. shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Renaissance Ltd has 0% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 81,748 shares. First Tru L P owns 202,361 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,001 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Principal Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 59,781 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny accumulated 15,366 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 5.56 million were accumulated by State Street. Brandywine Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 85,174 shares. Findlay Park Prtn Llp has invested 0.56% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 4,759 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 13,046 shares. Mcf Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Utah Retirement reported 18,747 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity. Scanlon Jennifer F. bought $100,546 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Monday, July 29.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $725.30 million for 15.33 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased Western Digital Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:WDC) stake by 95,000 shares to 120,000 valued at $5.77M in 2019Q1. It also upped Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp stake by 1.34 million shares and now owns 3.50M shares. Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Souther (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Souther has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $202.67’s average target is 19.72% above currents $169.28 stock price. Norfolk Souther had 12 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Be Disappointed With Their 89% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern declares $0.94 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Court Rejects Rail Shippers Class Formation Request; Senators Press For Rail Reform – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Here’s Why Norfolk Southern’s Stock Price Grew 2.5x Over The Last 3 Years – Forbes” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “North American Rail Volumes Continue Downward Trend – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.