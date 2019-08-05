Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) to pay $0.26 on Sep 23, 2019; Baker Bros Advisors LP Has Trimmed Genomic Health (GHDX) Position By $108.15 Million

Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) is expected to pay $0.26 on Sep 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:CBSH) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.26 dividend. Commerce Bancshares Inc’s current price of $58.39 translates into 0.45% yield. Commerce Bancshares Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $58.39. About 528,730 shares traded or 25.74% up from the average. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased Genomic Health Inc. (GHDX) stake by 13.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baker Bros Advisors Lp analyzed 1.55M shares as Genomic Health Inc. (GHDX)'s stock rose 14.30%. The Baker Bros Advisors Lp holds 10.20M shares with $714.44 million value, down from 11.74 million last quarter. Genomic Health Inc. now has $2.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $72.53. About 679,505 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management services and products to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $6.42 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. It has a 15.55 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment offers various banking services and products, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold Commerce Bancshares, Inc. shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Capital Management Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 14,096 shares. The Maine-based Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.77% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Plancorp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.86% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding has 3,493 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Essex Investment Mngmt Company Lc accumulated 21,433 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 93 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 0% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 27,973 shares. 12,326 were accumulated by Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 1.44% or 371,886 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 0.02% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Geode Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 1.17M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 269,519 shares. Illinois-based Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). 693,356 are held by Btim. Monetary Mgmt Group Inc Inc reported 1,215 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $70,545 activity. $70,545 worth of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) shares were sold by Callahan Daniel D.. Another trade for 27,728 shares valued at $1.67 million was sold by KEMPER DAVID W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold GHDX shares while 55 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 33.94 million shares or 5.45% more from 32.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 56,033 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited reported 893,114 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.01% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Secor Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.32% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny invested in 9,548 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech has 29,621 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 4,843 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 13,140 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Mgmt invested in 12,012 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 221,755 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 14,094 shares. Next Century Growth Ltd Llc owns 0.51% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 54,398 shares. Moreover, Brinker Capital Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $59.79 million activity. 117,387 shares were sold by BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, worth $9.04 million on Friday, March 1. The insider Vaughn James J sold 3,000 shares worth $232,272. Cole G Bradley sold $1.21 million worth of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 4 analysts covering Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Genomic Health has $97 highest and $45 lowest target. $74.17’s average target is 2.26% above currents $72.53 stock price. Genomic Health had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Needham. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Deutsche Bank. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Tuesday, July 30. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, June 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Piper Jaffray. Barclays Capital maintained Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) on Thursday, February 21 with “Sell” rating.

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) stake by 789,711 shares to 5.71M valued at $75.79M in 2019Q1. It also upped Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) stake by 20,220 shares and now owns 34.27 million shares. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. was raised too.