Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) to pay $0.26 on Sep 23, 2019; 6 Analysts Bullish Allergan plc (AGN)

Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) is expected to pay $0.26 on Sep 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:CBSH) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.26 dividend. Commerce Bancshares Inc’s current price of $57.33 translates into 0.45% yield. Commerce Bancshares Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $57.33. About 337,128 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed

Among 12 analysts covering Allergan (NYSE:AGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allergan has $217 highest and $13300 lowest target. $171.20’s average target is 7.10% above currents $159.85 stock price. Allergan had 35 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Leerink Swann maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 8 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by RBC Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 9 by UBS. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Raymond James. See Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) latest ratings:

07/08/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

18/07/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $217.0000 New Target: $188.0000 Downgrade

16/07/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold Upgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy Old Target: $194.0000 New Target: $171.0000 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight New Target: $133.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $154.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $181.0000 New Target: $166.0000 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold Commerce Bancshares, Inc. shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gibraltar Mngmt Incorporated reported 4,557 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 269,519 shares. Dimensional Fund L P accumulated 1.02M shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares has 11,146 shares. Cooke And Bieler Limited Partnership owns 0.66% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 634,664 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,001 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De holds 307,670 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated reported 25 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 63,000 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt, California-based fund reported 553,671 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co holds 545 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Speece Thorson Capital Grp Inc invested in 112,596 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc owns 0% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 145,782 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 14,096 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 18,618 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $70,545 activity. Shares for $70,545 were sold by Callahan Daniel D..

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Commerce Bancshares’s (NASDAQ:CBSH) 67% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CBSH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MOFG vs. CBSH: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Costs Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management services and products to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $6.34 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. It has a 15.3 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment offers various banking services and products, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

More notable recent Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Silver Ring Value Partners – Allergan – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Allergan Boosts 2019 Guidance While Waiting to be Acquired by AbbVie – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Allergan Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Market Recovery, Disney Earnings, Rate Cuts – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie’s Acquisitions Report Card Shows Investors Have a Reason to Worry About the Allergan Buyout – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $51.82 billion. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, womenÂ’s health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as AlzheimerÂ’s disease.

The stock increased 0.64% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $159.85. About 3.35M shares traded. Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) has declined 12.77% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AGN News: 20/04/2018 – Allergan PLC Statement regarding Shire plc; 23/05/2018 – Global Botulinum Toxin & HA Dermal Filler Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022: Key Players are Allergan, lpsen, Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co and Medytox – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Allergan to Present New Data at the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology 67th Annual Clinical and Scientific Meeting 2018; 16/05/2018 – Allergan Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Exits Allergan, Cuts Alphabet; 16/05/2018 – Evolus investors frown as FDA declines to approve Botox rival; 17/05/2018 – Appaloosa Is Granted HSR Early Termination for Allergan Stake; 06/03/2018 – CoolSculpting® Takes to the Ice with Iconic Figure Skater Johnny Weir to Debunk Fat Loss Myths; 18/05/2018 – RICHTER WILL NOT COMMENT ON ESMYA PROBE UNTIL FINAL RESOLUTION; 25/04/2018 – RICHTER EXPECTS FDA DECISION ON ESMYA AT END-AUGUST: BOGSCH