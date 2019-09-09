Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Stock Value Rose While Plancorp Has Increased Position; As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Price Declined, Segment Wealth Management Has Boosted Holding

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 67.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 1,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 1,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $290.17. About 5.17 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – Zillow’s move into flipping homes is like Netflix’s move into originals, CEO says; 16/04/2018 – Netflix’s $10 billion content and marketing budget versus its $1.3 billion technology budget shows its much more of a media company in that respect than a technology one, CEO Reed Hastings said; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 07/05/2018 – Eagle Communications Moves Forward Signing Elevate SaaS Agreement with Espial; 21/05/2018 – Obamas sign multi-year deal with Netflix; 24/04/2018 – Air Bud Entertainment Announces Major Partnerships For Newest Film “PUP STAR: WORLD TOUR” Creating Over 30 Million Consumer lmpressions! On Netflix & Digital HD May 5; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix CEO’s pay soars amid bonus-rigging lawsuit; 19/04/2018 – Airtel likely to offer free subscription of Netflix on TV app; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Meet the Redstones, YouTube’s new music app, Netflix’s Obama deal; 16/04/2018 – Netflix shows it still has plenty of growth left in the U.S

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 20,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 39,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 18,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.69. About 323,482 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 145,782 are held by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Raymond James Associate reported 293,332 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Com reported 3.90 million shares. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Matarin Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 43,557 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Coldstream Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.08% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 107,932 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Apg Asset Nv owns 247,335 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company invested in 410,501 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moneta Grp Inv Ltd Llc stated it has 15,673 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 243,751 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 32,550 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00M and $472.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,436 shares to 49,724 shares, valued at $14.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 5,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,607 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).