Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Stock Rose While Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Trimmed Its Holding by $616,772; As Wal (WMT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Financial Advantage Decreased Its Stake by $1.31 Million

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 13,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 66,637 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, down from 80,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 10.97 million shares traded or 87.57% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 31/05/2018 – PlanetRetail RNG, One Click Retail and Clavis Insight to Host A Special Edition ‘Winning with Walmart’ Webinar for Consumer Goo; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart buys a major stake in India’s Flipkart; 28/03/2018 – 52 percent of Democrats are now likely to purchase from Walmart compared to 44 percent five years ago, according to a YouGov survey; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 07/03/2018 – International Products Group names veteran Amazon, Walmart buyer Jeff Fernandez Executive Vice President; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to roll out 500 more stores inside Walmart; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war; 23/04/2018 – WALMART EXECS TO VISIT ISRAEL, WEIGH CYBER COOPERATION: GLOBES; 02/04/2018 – Funtleyder Says Walmart-Humana Deal a ‘Little Odd’ (Video); 09/05/2018 – The Indian Express: BREAKING | SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son says Walmart is purchasing Flipkart. Agreement was made Tuesday night

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 10,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 112,596 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54M, down from 123,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15. About 342,240 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial Inc stated it has 0.27% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Amer Registered Invest Advisor Inc holds 0.77% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 14,285 shares. Stock Yards Bankshares & Tru, a Kentucky-based fund reported 9,786 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 20,474 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0.31% or 595,425 shares in its portfolio. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan holds 4.11% or 81,824 shares in its portfolio. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc has invested 0.56% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,233 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd owns 22,530 shares. Peconic Prtn Ltd reported 30,000 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Associates stated it has 71,813 shares. 1832 Asset LP reported 0.22% stake. Bryn Mawr Trust stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Quantres Asset owns 0.89% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 12,600 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Lp holds 0.25% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 52,983 shares.

Analysts await Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 5.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CBSH’s profit will be $102.06M for 15.36 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Commerce Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.12% negative EPS growth.

