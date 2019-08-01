Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Stake Maintained by Plancorp Llc; Virtu Financial Has Lowered Position in Mplx LP (MPLX) by $1.30 Million as Stock Declined

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 45.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 40,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 49,133 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, down from 89,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 467,372 shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 20,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 39,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 18,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69B market cap company. It closed at $60.83 lastly. It is down 4.95% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.74 million activity. 1,156 shares were sold by Callahan Daniel D., worth $70,545 on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Australia-based Commonwealth Savings Bank Of has invested 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Company Financial Bank invested in 4.98% or 7.24 million shares. Crawford Investment Counsel stated it has 12,500 shares. 131,537 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Cetera Advsr Ltd has 0.01% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs owns 54,186 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Group Inc reported 196,887 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 40,054 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Minnesota-based Us Comml Bank De has invested 0.03% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Legal & General Gru Public Ltd has 410,501 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 38,859 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 159,588 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group, Missouri-based fund reported 1,215 shares. Regions Financial Corporation, Alabama-based fund reported 12,615 shares. 6,864 are held by First Citizens Bank And Tru Communication.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,208 were accumulated by Whittier. Huntington Financial Bank reported 2,180 shares. Mariner Ltd Com holds 0.32% or 691,147 shares in its portfolio. Glob Endowment Mgmt Lp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Zimmer Ptnrs Lp has invested 1.51% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Alps Advsrs owns 26.78 million shares or 6.24% of their US portfolio. Advisory Rech Inc invested in 3.18% or 5.01M shares. Us National Bank De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Perella Weinberg Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 566,829 shares. 33,278 are owned by Heritage Wealth. Cincinnati Insur Co owns 155,044 shares. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv reported 12,500 shares. 102,079 are owned by Cbre Clarion Ltd Company. Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 0.02% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Diversified Communications reported 48,410 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.