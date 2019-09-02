Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Stake Lifted by Plancorp Llc; Murphy Oil (MUR) Share Value Declined While Deprince Race & Zollo Lowered Its Stake by $445,150

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 20,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 39,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 18,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $57.07. About 538,601 shares traded or 28.29% up from the average. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 15,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 864,158 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.32M, down from 879,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Murphy Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.23. About 1.74 million shares traded. Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has declined 26.93% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MUR News: 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Net $168.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUR); 21/05/2018 – MURPHY OIL CORP MUR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $28; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 17/04/2018 – Murphy Oil Presenting at Conference May 17; 04/04/2018 – Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Dividend; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MURPHY OIL 1Q PRODUCTION 168 MBOE/D; 17/05/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to rise in July – traders

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 29,404 shares to 716,414 shares, valued at $30.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE) by 213,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold MUR shares while 104 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 143.26 million shares or 1.22% less from 145.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory Services invested in 960 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Finance Group Inc holds 54,738 shares. Stifel Fincl accumulated 9,312 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 42,156 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.02% invested in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) for 2.68M shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 98,475 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) for 507,067 shares. 200,333 are held by Sg Americas. 433 were reported by Glenmede Trust Na. Utah Retirement accumulated 30,923 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) for 136,760 shares. National Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp reported 13,293 shares stake. 25,500 are owned by Catalyst Capital Advisors Lc.

Analysts await Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 34.29% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MUR’s profit will be $36.89 million for 19.82 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Murphy Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). 5,514 were accumulated by Archford Capital Strategies Lc. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.01% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). 242,444 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has 1.1% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Aperio Grp Ltd Co has invested 0.12% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). 8,730 were accumulated by Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Bbva Compass Retail Bank holds 11,146 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 1.15M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,786 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Com owns 6 shares. Moreover, Ww Asset Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 4,676 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 247,335 shares. Capital Fin Advisers Limited Company accumulated 148,152 shares.

