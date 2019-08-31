Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Stake Increased by Plancorp Llc; Lodge Hill Capital Lifted Holding in Parker Hannifin (PH)

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 20,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 39,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 18,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $57.07. About 485,884 shares traded or 12.26% up from the average. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 32.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 21,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The hedge fund held 88,325 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16 million, up from 66,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $165.77. About 864,189 shares traded or 2.27% up from the average. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.76 TO $7.96 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – PARKER 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63; 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 18/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business; 15/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.04% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). National Bank Of Stockton holds 0.81% or 9,218 shares. Amica Retiree Medical reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Reilly Advisors Lc has invested 0% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Charter Tru Com holds 7,440 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Sageworth Tru reported 700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual owns 4,352 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtn Ltd Com holds 13,470 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Bowling Port Management Lc holds 0.04% or 1,376 shares. Raymond James Na, a Florida-based fund reported 3,384 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 158,829 shares. Cornerstone Investment Prtnrs Limited owns 160,931 shares. Stephens Inc Ar invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Johnson Counsel invested in 10,533 shares.

More notable recent Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) Earnings Grow Over The Next Few Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $475,174 activity.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 309,054 shares to 105,146 shares, valued at $14.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,008 shares, and cut its stake in Topbuild Corp.