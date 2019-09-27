Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Stake Has Raised by Cooke & Bieler Lp; As Ingersoll (IR) Valuation Rose, Holder Ftb Advisors Cut Holding

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 46.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 2,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 3,274 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $415,000, down from 6,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $123.6. About 726,318 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 12,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 647,574 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.63 million, up from 634,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $60.57. About 279,959 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Commerce Bank explores growth by M&A – Kansas City Business Journal” published on October 01, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For April 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Stock Down 3.2% on Q1 Earnings Lag – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Commerce Bancshares speeds up stock buyback – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold CBSH shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 4.42% more from 68.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal National Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 115,110 shares. Raymond James Fin Ser owns 47,646 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Schroder Mgmt Group Inc reported 1.06M shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Limited Co holds 94,798 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Bessemer Gp Inc Inc reported 173 shares. First Citizens Bankshares & owns 6,864 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 160,086 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv, New York-based fund reported 227 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 1.25 million shares. Sei has invested 0.05% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). California-based Aperio Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Pnc Grp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 25,099 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $120.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) by 208,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,469 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.83M for 16.09 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual EPS reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,510 shares to 129,587 shares, valued at $14.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P500 Etf Trust S&P 500 Etf Usd Dis (SPY) by 3,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 128,387 were reported by Pictet Asset Ltd. Prudential Public Ltd holds 0% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 2,256 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership has 6,468 shares. Eastern Bancorp has 0.14% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 17,659 shares. The Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0.01% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 863 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd Com. D E Shaw And stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 138,613 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Llc invested in 104,009 shares. Notis accumulated 7,600 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 340,035 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 714,102 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation stated it has 409,002 shares. Schwerin Boyle Mgmt Inc stated it has 104,705 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Limited invested in 360,950 shares.