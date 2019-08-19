Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Shares Rose While Vigilant Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $761,598; As Visa (V) Market Value Rose, Holder Osborne Partners Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $1.69 Million

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 68.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 10,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 4,917 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $768,000, down from 15,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $402.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $179.75. About 276,029 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 13,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 218,470 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.68 million, down from 231,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $57.77. About 8,508 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards

Analysts await Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 5.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CBSH’s profit will be $102.06 million for 15.53 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Commerce Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.12% negative EPS growth.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total S A Adr F 1 Adr Rep 1 Ord (NYSE:TOT) by 9,565 shares to 219,654 shares, valued at $12.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Commerce Bank to Use the Black Knight Servicing Digital Solution to Enhance the Consumer Experience – PRNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Commerce Bank names a new chief accounting officer – Kansas City Business Journal” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fed Interest Rate Cut on the Horizon: What it Means for Banks – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Commerce Bancshares’s (NASDAQ:CBSH) 67% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Commerce Bankâ€™s holding company splits C-level job – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc holds 13,250 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc reported 3,573 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 0.02% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Findlay Park Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.06M shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 8,804 shares. Rowland And Com Investment Counsel Adv owns 2,431 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dearborn owns 371,886 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sei Invests Communications has 0.03% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 141,520 shares. 203,915 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Inc. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 4,001 shares. First Advsr Lp holds 0.02% or 202,361 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Llc has 47,141 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 12,500 were reported by Crawford Counsel Inc. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 1.22M shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.42 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 27,247 shares to 231,466 shares, valued at $11.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 14,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Visa Stock Remains a Buy, But Expectations Need to Be Lowered – Investorplace.com” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.