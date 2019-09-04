Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Shares Rose While Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Raised Holding; As Chevron New (Call) (CVX) Shares Rose, Regal Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Stake

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (Call) (CVX) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 23,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49,000, down from 23,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $116.27. About 5.66 million shares traded or 5.50% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 98.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 5,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 11,146 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $647,000, up from 5,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $56.25. About 454,577 shares traded or 9.58% up from the average. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 70,766 were accumulated by Sandy Spring Natl Bank. The Indiana-based Lynch And Assoc In has invested 2.17% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Franklin Resources holds 8.71M shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 3.58 million shares. Ironwood Fincl Lc has invested 0.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.25% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Piedmont Advisors stated it has 0.68% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Summit Strategies reported 1,646 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Milestone Gru invested in 0.03% or 1,643 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 1.60M shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Co invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv stated it has 0.48% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Brandywine Glob Invest Ltd Liability Company owns 2.45M shares or 2.08% of their US portfolio. Edgestream Partners LP holds 0.04% or 2,145 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) invested in 10,637 shares or 0.57% of the stock.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.56B for 15.38 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $491.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 13,448 shares to 16,119 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 6,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays by 14,997 shares to 194,072 shares, valued at $9.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets (EEM) by 33,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,561 shares, and cut its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL).

