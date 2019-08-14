Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Shareholder Walthausen & Company Trimmed Its Position as Valuation Rose; Intel (INTC) Holder Stanley-Laman Group LTD Has Boosted Its Stake by $331,727

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 14.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd bought 6,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 48,744 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, up from 42,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 7.87M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 04/04/2018 – GigaSpaces InsightEdge Platform with Intel® Technology Accelerates AI Innovations; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: lt’s Already Here; 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail Intel” Podcast; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 07/05/2018 – NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGE INTEL SHAREOWNERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL FOR BOARD TO REPORT COST-BENEFIT ANALYSIS OF POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS BY INTEL, IPAC; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Profit, Revenue Increase; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 12.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 13,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 96,566 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 110,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $56.59. About 127,647 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards

Analysts await Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 5.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CBSH’s profit will be $102.07 million for 15.21 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Commerce Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.12% negative EPS growth.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 51,000 shares to 171,231 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden National Corp (NASDAQ:CAC) by 26,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Company stated it has 87,144 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 553,671 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.17M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 25,801 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Commercial Bank And owns 0.04% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 6,864 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.05% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Regions Finance owns 12,615 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Company owns 0% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 81,748 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 243,751 shares. Ent Finance Service Corp reported 0.03% stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Co stated it has 6,459 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Inc accumulated 0.01% or 58,353 shares. 55,251 are owned by Bb&T.

