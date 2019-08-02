Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Shareholder Vigilant Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $761,598 as Share Value Rose; Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Flippin Bruce & Porter Lifted Its Stake by $376,096 as Stock Price Rose

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 13,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 218,470 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.68M, down from 231,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $59.05. About 689,734 shares traded or 64.99% up from the average. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 8,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 117,577 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51 million, up from 109,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $52.03. About 18.25 million shares traded or 51.01% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baxter Bros reported 0.84% stake. Sta Wealth Management Lc stated it has 10,595 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bp Plc holds 401,000 shares. Cibc National Bank Usa has invested 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.23% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Horrell Capital Management accumulated 356 shares. Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Llc New York reported 32,929 shares stake. Federated Investors Pa has invested 1.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 355,940 were accumulated by Blair William & Il. Spinnaker owns 22,932 shares. Loeb Ptnrs reported 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Town Country Comml Bank Dba First Bankers invested in 102,941 shares. 21.73 million are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 30,000 shares. Martin Communications Tn has 22,006 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Limited Partnership invested in 2,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 93,153 are held by Td Asset. Ent Svcs stated it has 2,353 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Brown Brothers Harriman And Co holds 2,877 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 136,306 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.01% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 18,747 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 553,671 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 87,354 shares. 471,414 are held by Aperio Group Ltd Liability Co. Utd Automobile Association invested in 0% or 15,280 shares. Tru Com Of Oklahoma holds 5,083 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 247,335 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has 0.01% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 67,307 shares to 74,502 shares, valued at $14.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Ltd.

Analysts await Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 5.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CBSH’s profit will be $102.23M for 15.87 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Commerce Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.12% negative EPS growth.