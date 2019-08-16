Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Shareholder Plancorp Has Boosted Its Position by $1.21 Million; Fedex Com (FDX) Holder Cibc World Markets Has Lowered Position

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (FDX) by 54.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 48,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 40,266 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, down from 88,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Fedex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $156.57. About 605,627 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FBI: NO REPORTED INJURIES AT FEDEX FACILITY IN SHERTZ, TEXAS; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Gonzalez: Congressman Gonzalez Issues Statement on Explosion at FedEx Facility in Schertz, Texas; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS ADDING 500 FEDEX OFFICE LOCATIONS INSIDE WALMART STORES WITHIN TWO YEARS; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q FedEx Ground Avg Daily Package Volume Up 6%; 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 20/03/2018 – CKNW: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning, injuri…; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES GROUND OPERATING MARGIN 17% TO 17.5% THIS QUARTER

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 20,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 39,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 18,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $57.17. About 147,859 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Commerce Bancshares declares $0.26 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fed Cuts Rates: Are Bank Stocks Still Worth Betting on? – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Stock Down 3.2% on Q1 Earnings Lag – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Wary of Regional Bank Stocks Ahead of Potential Rate Cut – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport And Com Lc reported 5,790 shares. Matarin Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Moreover, Stifel Finance has 0% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Great Lakes Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Plancorp Ltd Liability stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Brown Brothers Harriman And Communications has 0% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0% or 7,134 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc holds 137,319 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank invested 0.03% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 67,746 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 166,242 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0% or 13,642 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com accumulated 11,439 shares. Bb&T accumulated 55,251 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 37,696 shares.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of BUD and FDX of Upcoming Deadlines – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Large-Cap Stocks to Sell Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “First Quarterly Drop In USPS’ Package, Shipping Volumes In Nine Years Sends Warning Flares – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for RMED, TEVA, FDX and RLGY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FDX, DBD, LB and JE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $3.20 EPS, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.78M for 12.23 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual EPS reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10,088 shares to 43,687 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Corp Com (NYSE:CB) by 7,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (NYSE:TSN).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schwartz Invest Counsel invested in 2.14% or 220,600 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd holds 1,158 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.1% or 37,000 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Com owns 34,262 shares. 1,873 were accumulated by Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Security National Tru holds 3,020 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Malaga Cove Ltd Liability Co stated it has 34,911 shares or 3.87% of all its holdings. Davidson Advsrs reported 40,890 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. 12Th Street Asset Mngmt Communications Limited Com reported 131,220 shares. 28,428 were accumulated by Burney. Doliver Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.23% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Parkside Bank & Trust invested in 0.15% or 2,446 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers Llc holds 54,399 shares. Ami Asset Management Corporation accumulated 152,313 shares or 2.04% of the stock. West Coast Financial holds 1.15% or 26,947 shares.