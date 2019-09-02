Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Share Value Rose While Plancorp Has Boosted Holding by $1.21 Million; Patten & Patten Cut Its Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) Stake by $317,018

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 20,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 39,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 18,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $57.07. About 538,601 shares traded or 28.29% up from the average. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC)

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 3,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 115,086 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.30 million, down from 118,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $92.14. About 729,594 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 11.30% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $902.71M for 18.00 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.78% negative EPS growth.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2,020 shares to 66,587 shares, valued at $11.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emergin Mkt (EEM) by 17,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 261,977 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.06% or 63,000 shares. Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Monetary Mgmt Gp reported 1,215 shares. Mufg Americas owns 702 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,409 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 157,646 shares. Ameriprise reported 296,190 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) or 358,581 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 182,996 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 7,260 shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.05% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). California Employees Retirement System invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Federated Pa stated it has 32,550 shares. Enterprise reported 0.03% stake.