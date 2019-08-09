Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Market Value Rose While Vigilant Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $761,598; Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Shareholder Autonomy Capital LP Has Lifted Its Position by $500,000

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80M, up from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $597.07M market cap company. The stock increased 8.83% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 114,552 shares traded or 11.92% up from the average. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 13,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 218,470 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.68M, down from 231,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $58.02. About 540,201 shares traded or 27.03% up from the average. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC)

Analysts await Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 5.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CBSH’s profit will be $102.79 million for 15.60 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Commerce Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Cap Advisors Inc holds 0.13% or 6,213 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass Bankshares holds 11,146 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 20,179 shares. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 200,049 shares. Principal Financial Gru invested in 433,397 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.12% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.02% or 243,751 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.08% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Bb&T Corporation stated it has 55,251 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 37,696 shares. 66,218 were reported by Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 1.51 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). 4,042 are held by Fuller & Thaler Asset. Bokf Na reported 36,896 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $70,545 activity.