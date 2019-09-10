Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Holding Has Raised by Champlain Investment Partners Llc; Strategic Financial Services Decreased Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 89.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 41,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 4,965 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 46,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $73.19. About 3.99 million shares traded or 23.91% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 40,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.13 million, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $58.94. About 319,643 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc. Class A by 1.38 million shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $123.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novanta Inc by 19,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,785 shares, and cut its stake in Talend Sa Sponsored Adr.

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Exclusive: Meet the new bank chief leading this $24.5 billion lender’s push into Nashville – Nashville Business Journal” on October 03, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Commerce Bankâ€™s holding company splits C-level job – Kansas City Business Journal” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Costs Rise – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Commerce Bank Names Paul Steiner Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 44,049 shares to 92,173 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 6,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (NYSE:CBU).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive May Be Both Cheap and Expensive for a Defensive Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $604.70M for 25.77 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.