Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Holding Has Increased by Plancorp Llc; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shareholder Hennessy Advisors Has Boosted Holding by $682,500

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 15.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, up from 67,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $66.47. About 2.18M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/03/2018 – Janssen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for JULUCATM▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine); 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases; 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 27/04/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – CHMP’S RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION, DECISION EXPECTED MID-2018; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 01/05/2018 – Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 20,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 18,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $59.5. About 201,111 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.94% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.61 million activity. Callahan Daniel D. also sold $70,545 worth of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) on Monday, February 11. On Monday, January 28 BARTH KEVIN G sold $427,376 worth of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) or 6,976 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Corp holds 0% or 702 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And Co has 0% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 2,877 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 40,645 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 79,568 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co reported 13,166 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Jag Lc stated it has 0.07% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Regions Fin owns 12,615 shares. Oppenheimer Inc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Crawford Inv Counsel has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Monetary Mgmt Group Inc reported 1,215 shares. Smithfield accumulated 0% or 63 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc holds 0% or 6,459 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Kings Point Cap stated it has 495 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

