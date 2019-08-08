Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Holder Plancorp Has Increased Stake by $1.21 Million; At&T (T) Holding Raised by Oakwood Capital Management Llc

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 20,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 39,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 18,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $57.34. About 216,851 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $34.43. About 18.53M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial’s Early Focus: Are Turner Channels Must-Haves?; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 15/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Cash Offers; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 4th Update; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N – MADE THIS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS; 27/03/2018 – AT&T Says Dish Chairman Ergen’s Views Undercut Deal Opposition; 04/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Hones In on `No Blackout’ Offer as Time Warner Fix; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: When Even Bad Is Good Enough – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AT&T Just Revealed Some Key Details About Its Netflix Competitor – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AT&T (T) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T Is Still Investable Despite Some Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WarnerMedia starts ‘significant’ cuts in ad sales – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Lc has invested 0.67% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cincinnati Insurance Communications, Ohio-based fund reported 803,000 shares. Fragasso Gp reported 19,333 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 803,493 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt reported 1.81% stake. Permanens Lp has 776 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Japan-based Asset Mgmt One Ltd has invested 0.68% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 25,883 were accumulated by Botty Investors Ltd Liability Com. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.48% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Tiemann Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.7% or 29,322 shares in its portfolio. Boltwood Capital Mgmt holds 0.25% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 12,251 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 0.68% or 7.64M shares. Beck Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 2.27% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Capital Rech Glob Invsts reported 18.46 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Comm Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 8,650 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,326 shares. First Bancorp stated it has 5,267 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 5,514 shares in its portfolio. Moneta Grp Incorporated Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.45% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) or 15,673 shares. Principal Gru Incorporated holds 0.02% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) or 433,397 shares. Laurion Management Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs owns 0.02% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 31,398 shares. 141,520 were accumulated by Sei Invests. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 18,095 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.03% or 65,673 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 109,591 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has invested 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Raymond James Finance Svcs Incorporated reported 51,892 shares.