Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Holder Plancorp Boosted Its Holding; Frigate Ventures LP Stake in Argan (AGX) Has Boosted by $2.47 Million as Stock Rose

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 115.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 50,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,694 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 43,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $646.28M market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 71,900 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 25.57% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 20,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 18,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.59. About 321,837 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.94% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 8,804 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm, New York-based fund reported 1.51 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 2,527 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 13,642 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com has 8,650 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Prudential Inc accumulated 58,353 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 167,862 shares. Smith Moore And reported 0.17% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Beck Mack And Oliver Llc holds 16,926 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 9 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc has 452 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia invested 0% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Johnson Financial Grp Inc invested 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.93 million activity. Callahan Daniel D. had sold 1,156 shares worth $70,545 on Monday, February 11.

Frigate Ventures Lp, which manages about $326.98M and $144.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Corp by 494,698 shares to 914,702 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.