Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Holder Plancorp Boosted Its Holding by $1.21 Million; Hyster Yale Matls Handling I (HY) Holding Has Increased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hyster Yale Matls Handling I (HY) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 6,450 shares as the company's stock rose 4.74% . The institutional investor held 60,010 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, up from 53,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hyster Yale Matls Handling I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $964.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.35% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $57.91. About 276,569 shares traded or 198.51% up from the average. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 3.92% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500.

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 20,827 shares as the company's stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 39,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 18,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $56.41. About 441,175 shares traded or 4.44% up from the average. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500.

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "CBSH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq" on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 11, 2019 : FAST, CBSH, APOG, RAD – Nasdaq" published on April 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) – Yahoo Finance" on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Bank OZK (OZK) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates, Costs Up – Nasdaq" published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Commerce (CBSH) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq" with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 17,577 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia reported 0% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability, Washington-based fund reported 205,376 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.01% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Goldman Sachs Gp, a New York-based fund reported 576,914 shares. Stifel Corporation has 0% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 20,319 shares. Natixis holds 25,710 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 131,537 shares. Fincl Services Corp owns 2,353 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,046 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability invested 0.37% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). 166,242 are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 0% or 120,468 shares. 452 are held by Gemmer Asset Management Limited Company.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $24.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 7,800 shares to 36,884 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rbb Bancorp by 24,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,379 shares, and cut its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1526 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $20.40 million activity. Kuipers Evelyn R bought $130 worth of stock or 2 shares. Rankin Lauran also bought $386 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) on Thursday, March 21. 6 shares were bought by Trust dated December 21 – 2004 – between Claiborne R. Rankin – as trustee – & Julia L. Rankin – creating a trust FBO Julia L. Rankin, worth $373. $209,616 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) was bought by RANKIN VICTOIRE G. Rankin Margaret Pollard bought $108 worth of stock or 2 shares. 3 shares valued at $162 were bought by Rankin Elisabeth M on Wednesday, July 10.