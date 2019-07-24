Comgest Global Investors Sas Upped Its Equifax (EFX) Position by $436,600; Stock Rose; Bank Of Hawaii Raised Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $644,384 as Stock Price Rose

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 6,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,851 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 97,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $112.6. About 9.14 million shares traded or 33.16% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $142.25. About 1.43M shares traded or 79.09% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 12/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNOUNCES LAWSUIT AGAINST EQUIFAX INC EFX.N OVER DATA BREACH; 15/03/2018 – ACCC SAYS HAS STARTED PROCEEDINGS VS EQUIFAX; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Warren slams Equifax over insider-trading scandal; 28/03/2018 – Equifax names Warburg Pincus executive Mark Begor as CEO; 14/03/2018 – SEC: Former Equifax Exec Charged With Insider Trading; 02/04/2018 – BEGOR RESIGNS FROM FICO BOARD DUE TO BEING NAMED AS EQUIFAX CEO; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR TO RESIGN FROM BOARD SEATS OF FICO AND WARBURG PINCUS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES PRIOR TO HIS START DATE OF APRIL 16; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Fallout From Cybersecurity Breach Will Erode Equifax’s Profitability In 2018 And Litigation Risk Remains High; 02/04/2018 – Equifax revealed last year that a massive hacking exposed the personal data of nearly 150 million consumers; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR WILL ALSO BECOME A MEMBER OF EQUIFAX BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 26,400 shares to 8.07M shares, valued at $584.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,400 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 0.04% or 4.78M shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.03% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability has 2,344 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 51 shares. Mackenzie Fincl reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Cantillon Cap Mngmt Lc has 2.41M shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 56,967 shares. Chevy Chase Trust accumulated 101,153 shares. North Star Asset invested in 113,727 shares. 4,300 were reported by Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Management Lc. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation accumulated 20,271 shares. Ohio-based Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Com has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Homrich And Berg owns 0.03% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 4,880 shares. First LP reported 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa owns 203,085 shares. Trustco Natl Bank Corporation N Y holds 3.46% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 29,554 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 80,071 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Lc owns 3.13 million shares. Confluence Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 200,955 shares. Btr Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 1.78% or 88,810 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 0.8% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dubuque National Bank & Trust & Tru owns 43,865 shares. Stevens Management Limited Partnership holds 1.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 283,510 shares. Hallmark Cap Management Inc has 42,519 shares. The Colorado-based Centurylink Invest Mgmt has invested 1.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Cincinnati Insurance has 3% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.03 million shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon reported 0.73% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sun Life Fincl owns 4,269 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Koshinski Asset Management invested in 0% or 15,899 shares.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 5,405 shares to 23,460 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IJR) by 4,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,229 shares, and cut its stake in Robert Half Intl (NYSE:RHI).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. On Wednesday, February 13 Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,000 shares. $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 41,088 shares worth $3.90M. Coombe Gary A sold $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Matthew Price.