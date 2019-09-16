Comgest Global Investors Sas Upped Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding by $31.20 Million; As Costar Group (CSGP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Columbus Circle Investors Lowered Its Stake by $2.62 Million

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 4,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The hedge fund held 83,013 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.99M, down from 87,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $570.47. About 76,456 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP)

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 123,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $263.06 million, up from 920,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $259.32. About 247,573 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bell Comml Bank invested in 0.29% or 2,344 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.06% or 84,508 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc holds 3,727 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 77,482 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust &. Ancora Advisors Llc has invested 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.05% or 44,147 shares. 179 are held by Tompkins Fincl. Botty Invsts Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 122 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.04% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 19,787 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP owns 0.03% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 5,075 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 88,754 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Com reported 702 shares. Bp Public Limited Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 17,884 shares.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 63.67 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 22,209 shares to 263,245 shares, valued at $47.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 26,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0% or 835 shares in its portfolio. Philadelphia holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3,506 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability holds 3,230 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company invested in 0.4% or 519,671 shares. Guggenheim Llc owns 0.09% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 45,036 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd holds 2,978 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Com Ltd Liability stated it has 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 5 were accumulated by River And Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership. Cleararc Incorporated invested in 3,667 shares. Btr Mgmt Inc has invested 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Drexel Morgan & holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,268 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Comm owns 220,756 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability invested in 788,635 shares. Monetary Mgmt Gp invested in 0.53% or 5,435 shares.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 621,100 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $96.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 275,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 646,600 shares, and cut its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA).