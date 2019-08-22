Comgest Global Investors Sas Trimmed Omnicom Group (OMC) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Increased Position in Analog Devices (ADI) as Share Value Rose

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 10,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 102,157 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75M, up from 91,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $108.59. About 3.24M shares traded or 32.24% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 28,400 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $77.29. About 1.02M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct; 22/05/2018 – Adweek: HSBC Awards Global Media Business to Omnicom’s PHD; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Chuck Brymer as Chairman of Brand Consulting Group; 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omnicom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMC); 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 08/03/2018 – BBDO New York Launches “It’s Time To Redefine” Public Awareness Campaign; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 79,300 shares to 920,050 shares, valued at $229.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 234,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Associate invested 0.06% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). First Fin Bank & Trust holds 0.27% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 24,463 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 14,807 shares. Nuwave Ltd stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Verity Asset reported 5,175 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has 0.02% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 201,408 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct owns 16,953 shares. Rampart Management Ltd holds 15,833 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% or 21 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.06% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Kentucky Retirement reported 0.07% stake. Earnest Prtn Lc invested 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Pacific Glob Investment Mgmt Communication stated it has 3,526 shares. 5,491 were reported by Atria Limited Liability Corp. M&R Capital Mngmt reported 500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.77 million for 14.86 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

