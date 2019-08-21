Comgest Global Investors Sas Trimmed Netease (NTES) Holding By $56.62 Million; 3 Analysts Are Bullish CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CyrusOne has $7200 highest and $52 lowest target. $60.86’s average target is -11.67% below currents $68.9 stock price. CyrusOne had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, August 2. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies. RBC Capital Markets maintained CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) rating on Tuesday, March 19. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $60 target. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CONE in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The company was initiated on Friday, March 8 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral” on Monday, February 25. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, June 13 by UBS. See CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $68.0000 New Target: $72.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $68.0000 New Target: $72.0000 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $64.0000 New Target: $62.0000 Downgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $54 Initiate

25/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $68 New Target: $52 Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $62 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $54 Downgrade

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased Netease Inc (NTES) stake by 11.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 234,925 shares as Netease Inc (NTES)’s stock declined 19.12%. The Comgest Global Investors Sas holds 1.74 million shares with $419.66 million value, down from 1.97M last quarter. Netease Inc now has $32.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.94% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $253.94. About 167,459 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $1.61, EST. $2.15

The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $68.9. About 164,093 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust , owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company has market cap of $7.80 billion. The firm provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clients operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, gas and oil, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $299,337 activity. Shares for $99,901 were bought by KLAYKO MICHAEL on Monday, March 11. $199,436 worth of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) was bought by Wojtaszek Gary J on Wednesday, February 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold CyrusOne Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 354,875 are held by Sei Invests. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1,890 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Llc has 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Aperio Group Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Grs Advisors Limited Liability holds 3.02% or 98,000 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 326,844 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). First Hawaiian National Bank invested in 0.03% or 11,427 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Moreover, Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 20,632 shares. Hodges Capital Mngmt holds 0.47% or 89,315 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated accumulated 93 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 18,300 shares. Profund Ltd Liability owns 16,378 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NetEase Inc has $302 highest and $274.6000 lowest target. $288.30’s average target is 13.53% above currents $253.94 stock price. NetEase Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $302 target in Friday, February 22 report.

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased Ryanair Hldgs Plc stake by 17,100 shares to 91,200 valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) stake by 33,524 shares and now owns 124,033 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was raised too.