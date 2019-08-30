Comgest Global Investors Sas Trimmed By $396,000 Its Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holding; Greenbrier Companies (the (GBX) Shorts Decreased By 14.73%

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) stake by 4.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 3,000 shares as Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)’s stock rose 8.46%. The Comgest Global Investors Sas holds 68,900 shares with $9.16 million value, down from 71,900 last quarter. Verisk Analytics Inc now has $26.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $160.78. About 433,200 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events

Greenbrier Companies Inc (the (NYSE:GBX) had a decrease of 14.73% in short interest. GBX's SI was 2.01 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 14.73% from 2.35 million shares previously. With 601,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Greenbrier Companies Inc (the (NYSE:GBX)'s short sellers to cover GBX's short positions. The stock increased 5.63% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.08. About 434,784 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500.

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 14,000 shares to 46,000 valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ryanair Hldgs Plc stake by 17,100 shares and now owns 91,200 shares. Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verisk Analytics has $15500 highest and $106 lowest target. $128.33’s average target is -20.18% below currents $160.78 stock price. Verisk Analytics had 6 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $106 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Corp invested in 21,256 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 114,201 shares. Avalon Advsr Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 38,568 shares. Prudential Inc reported 0.03% stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Raymond James Services Advsrs stated it has 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Creative Planning has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.06% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Btim Corporation invested in 0.06% or 35,730 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 587,098 shares. Tompkins Finance reported 478 shares stake. Adage Capital Prns Gru Ltd Liability holds 205,800 shares. Bollard Gp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 301 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Ltd reported 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Donaldson Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. designs, makes, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $709.77 million. The Company’s Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max railcar, and multi-max auto rack and flat cars for automotive transportation; conventional railcars, such as boxcars, covered hopper cars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges. It has a 11.45 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Wheels & Parts segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and axle downsizing; and reconditions and makes railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts, as well as produces roofs, doors, and associated parts for boxcars.

Among 2 analysts covering Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Greenbrier Companies has $62 highest and $3400 lowest target. $44.33’s average target is 92.07% above currents $23.08 stock price. Greenbrier Companies had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) rating on Monday, March 11. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Sector Weight” rating and $62 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 79,470 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 0.11% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 12,813 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 49,904 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Smith Graham & Investment Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 184,644 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% or 3,776 shares. 27,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Lsv Asset invested in 720,245 shares. Hawkeye Limited Co holds 9.47% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 197,201 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, a Louisiana-based fund reported 12,100 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks stated it has 19,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Piedmont Advsr holds 0.01% or 8,170 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Company reported 4,970 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc invested in 110,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock.