Comgest Global Investors Sas Stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) Has Cut by $1.94 Million as Stock Rose; Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Merriman Wealth Management Cut Stake by $323,676 as Stock Price Rose

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 28,400 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $75.37. About 1.22M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 09/04/2018 – Porter Novelli to Launch International Rescue Committee’s Displaced Podcast Series; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Returns to Revenue Growth — Earnings Review; 11/04/2018 – Porter Novelli Taps Byron Calamese to Lead Boston Office; 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads; 15/05/2018 – BBDO New York Named Agency Of The Year At Four Major Award Shows; 12/03/2018 – GSD&M IDEA CITY WINS $741 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with Isobel Coney; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with lsobel Coney

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 4,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 27,352 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, down from 31,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.7. About 8.08 million shares traded or 5.17% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGREEMENT PROVIDES SOUTHROCK RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND OPERATE STARBUCKS STORES IN BRAZIL; 28/05/2018 – Starbucks Is The Most Popular Payment App In America; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks’ (SBUX) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement With Starbucks for Consumer, Foodservice Products; 09/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS FORMER CEO ORIN SMITH DIED MARCH 1; 09/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Deal Neutral for Nestle’s Rating; Operating Performance, Prudent M&A Critical; 17/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks announces it will close all stores for racial-bias education on May 29; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks must put cancer warning on California coffee -judge; 13/03/2018 – The new cold brew is just one way for Starbucks to make Roastery locations even more enticing for coffee lovers

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.78 million for 14.49 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 15,000 shares to 151,000 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $527.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 60,418 shares to 69,222 shares, valued at $7.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.