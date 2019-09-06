Comgest Global Investors Sas Stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Has Cut as Shares Declined; Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Cut Holding

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 404.83 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.08B, down from 412.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $42.47. About 7.94M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 18/04/2018 – MUSCLE MAKER INC SAYS ON APRIL 11, ROBERT MORGAN RESIGNED AS CEO, PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Names 17 Women of Achievement to MAKERS Class of 2018; 15/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Eyes on equity trading for global banks; 20/05/2018 – Abigail Bunce, Justin Morgan; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Morgan Stanley boosting salaries for college recruits; 22/03/2018 – Figment Film Company Launches with Option on Morgan Carey’s First Horror Screenplay; 29/05/2018 – Yum China Presenting at Morgan Stanley China Summit Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – GITANJALI GEMS LTD GTGM.NS SAYS MORGAN STANLEY MAURITIUS CO, MORGAN STANLEY (FRANCE) S.A. CUT STAKE IN CO BY 3.1925 PCT TO 2.0651 PCT; 17/05/2018 – O’HEALAI: MORGAN STANLEY IM TO OPEN OPERATION IN DUBLIN

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 341,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.12M, down from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $114.6. About 3.87 million shares traded or 0.35% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 08/05/2018 – MERCK – EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Deal Bolsters Immuno-Oncology Program; 04/04/2018 – TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL INCLUDES AN FXR AGONIST, AN SSAO INHIBITOR AND AN ADDITIONAL CANDIDATE AGAINST A WELL-VALIDATED NASH TARGET; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N FY2018 REV VIEW $23.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 18/04/2018 – Pfenex and NT Pharma Enter into a Development and License Agreement for Pfenex’s PF708 Therapeutic Equivalent Candidate to Forteo®; 23/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Mahony Will Continue in Position Through Aug. 31, Successor Named at Later Date; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.70 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38B for 20.03 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 345,500 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $122.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 155,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 484,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

