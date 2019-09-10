Comgest Global Investors Sas Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Boosted by $20.91 Million; Adage Capital Partners Gp Boosted Concho Res (CXO) Stake by $11.00 Million as Shares Declined

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 150,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $229.56M, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $128.33. About 3.29M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 67.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company's stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 249,200 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.65 million, up from 149,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.22B market cap company. The stock increased 3.49% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $76.83. About 759,602 shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc owns 0.01% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 50,104 shares. 266,368 were accumulated by New York State Teachers Retirement. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 3,874 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Hightower Advisors Lc accumulated 0% or 1,973 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 3,743 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.08% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Sun Life Financial reported 0.01% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Bronson Point Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.51% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.35% or 1.42 million shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability reported 28,364 shares. 88 were reported by Farmers & Merchants Inc. Amer Gru holds 82,736 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Personal Financial accumulated 0% or 8 shares. Moreover, Automobile Association has 0.02% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 63,158 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.44 million activity. HARPER JACK F bought $654,000 worth of stock. Schroer Brenda R had bought 1,500 shares worth $104,500. Merriman Gary A had bought 2,000 shares worth $139,800. Shares for $492,240 were bought by BRIDWELL TUCKER S on Monday, August 5.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 2,800 shares to 170,985 shares, valued at $19.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ascendis Pharma A S by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,000 shares, and cut its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cidel Asset Management reported 205,908 shares. Ssi Invest owns 6,391 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Federated Pa has 605,050 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Smith Howard Wealth Mgmt Llc has invested 0.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Los Angeles Cap Equity accumulated 0.99% or 1.27M shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Limited Liability owns 157,208 shares. Middleton & Company Inc Ma invested in 0.82% or 36,448 shares. Somerset Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins has 6.75% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 37.88 million shares. Annex Advisory Ser Limited Company has 0.06% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Putnam Fl Mngmt reported 0.67% stake. Holowesko Prtn Limited owns 14,000 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Night Owl Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,682 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 742,385 shares stake. Monetary Mgmt Grp Incorporated holds 1.17% or 21,075 shares.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14,500 shares to 40,100 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 26,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).