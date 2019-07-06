Comgest Global Investors Sas Stake in Intuit (INTU) Boosted by $3.18 Million; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Increases Stake in Qualcomm (Call) (QCOM)

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 12,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 310,376 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.14 million, up from 298,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $270.54. About 895,216 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Call) (QCOM) by 836.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 388,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 435,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.81 million, up from 46,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.66. About 7.16 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 11/04/2018 – Qualcomm Unveils the Vision Intelligence Platform Purpose-built for IoT Devices Powered by Latest Advances in Camera, AI and Co; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Exits L Brands, Cuts Qualcomm; 18/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm chief aims to build support for takeover bid; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ANNOUNCED RENEWED CLEARANCE FROM FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO (HSR) ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT OF 1976; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom backs off Qualcomm bid after Trump intervenes; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON APRIL 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 8, 2016 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Qualcomm plans to unveil a dedicated system-on-a-chip to power standalone VR and AR headsets, called; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Mellon invested 0.37% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corporation reported 500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Inc holds 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 37,116 shares. Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 56 shares. Pure Financial Advsr stated it has 15,903 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 135,380 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.16% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 348,771 shares. Bollard has 1,249 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 0.21% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). First Interstate National Bank reported 1.23% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 8,889 are owned by Rodgers Brothers Inc. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.17% or 6,765 shares in its portfolio. Hikari Tsushin invested in 13,303 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 135,180 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Call) by 952,000 shares to 48,000 shares, valued at $480,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 275,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES).

