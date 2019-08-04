Comgest Global Investors Sas Stake in Apple (AAPL) Raised by $3.08 Million; Evermay Wealth Management Has Boosted Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $329,115

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 52.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 16,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 47,600 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04M, up from 31,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple to launch $199 HomePod under Beats brand, says; 19/03/2018 – Express India: Apple developing MicroLED displays to replace Samsung’s OLED screens; 11/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA INTRODUCING APPLE CHAT FOR IPHONE ON T-MOBILE; 10/05/2018 – Apple to sell video subscriptions via TV app, sources say; 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy; 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK TOLD TRUMP YDAY ABOUT HIS EXPANSIONS PLANS; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Other Income $400M; 23/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Apple will introduce new low-cost iPads next week in its first major product event of 2018, sources say…; 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK WAS HELPFUL ON CHINA TRADE SUGGESTIONS; 05/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s Irish tax billions said guarded by Bank of New York

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accredited Inc reported 57,252 shares. Northstar Investment Advsr Llc has 1.92% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 54,407 shares. Sterneck Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 48,301 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership owns 0.47% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.25M shares. Wallace Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,368 shares. Bar Harbor Svcs has 0.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Newfocus Financial Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 7.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 240,477 shares. Finemark Comml Bank And Tru invested 2.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Matarin Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,020 shares. Regis Co Lc owns 4,920 shares. Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv has 3,783 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Com owns 18,984 shares or 2.23% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring National Bank reported 150,764 shares. Tanaka has 18,399 shares.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 144,700 shares to 921,900 shares, valued at $162.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 36,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,300 shares, and cut its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jasper Ridge Ptnrs Ltd Partnership reported 21,101 shares. Grandfield And Dodd has 1.39% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc holds 68,800 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Mathes Communications Inc holds 6,650 shares. The California-based Quantum Cap Management has invested 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Roosevelt Inv invested in 0.09% or 6,387 shares. Annex Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,920 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 378,286 shares. Ipg Investment Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lvm Capital Mgmt Ltd Mi stated it has 93,765 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 89,044 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma reported 31,396 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Mgmt Wi has 2,162 shares. Money Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 3.34% or 54,129 shares.

