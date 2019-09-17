Comgest Global Investors Sas Stake in 58 Com (WUBA) Lifted by $1.21 Million; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Lifted Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 65,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6.99 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $935.87M, up from 6.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $136.33. About 16.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 9.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 19,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 217,247 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.51M, up from 197,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $56.55. About 495,404 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 275,300 shares to 646,600 shares, valued at $127.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,100 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $9.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.01 million shares to 6.81M shares, valued at $948.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 64,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

