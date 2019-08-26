Comgest Global Investors Sas Raised Position in Equifax (EFX) by $436,600 as Share Value Rose; Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Holding Has Boosted by Birchview Capital Lp

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) by 93.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The institutional investor held 8,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928,000, up from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.9. About 532,257 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Worldwide Ocaliva Net Sales $170M-$185M; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT REPORTS CONCURRENT PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHRS; 04/04/2018 – ICPT SEES 1Q TOTAL OCALIVA PRESCRIPTIONS FILLED CONSISTENT W/4Q; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $81.6M; 04/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed $120 Million Public Offering and Concurrent $92 Million Private Placement of Commo; 04/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed $120 M Public Offering, $92 M Private Placement of Common Stk; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROPOSED $120M OFFERING & CON; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC ICPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $36M

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 43,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.75. About 954,823 shares traded or 15.94% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – SEC SAYS U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF GEORGIA ALSO FILED CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JIN YING; 14/03/2018 – US authorities accuse former Equifax executive of insider trading; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax data chief charged; 02/04/2018 – Equifax has sent letters containing incorrect personal data to customers hit by the data breach. via @cnbctech; 28/03/2018 – New Equifax CEO Begor Is Former GE Executive; 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax executive charged after […]; 16/03/2018 – Warren slams Equifax over insider-trading scandal; 22/03/2018 – IGNORE: FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED REPORTED MARCH 14; 16/05/2018 – FTC Consumer Chief Faces Opposition Over Equifax Conflict

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). 2,329 are held by Stifel Financial Corp. Private Capital owns 7,600 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 26,150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 37,970 were accumulated by Biondo Advsrs Ltd. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Company reported 13,130 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tributary Mngmt Llc stated it has 13,400 shares. Franklin Resource invested in 0.03% or 428,500 shares. Crow Point Ptnrs Limited Company owns 0.04% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 2,287 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,229 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qvt Financial LP accumulated 3,763 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 202 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 14,613 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc, a New York-based fund reported 40,070 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Company has invested 0% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT).

More notable recent Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Intercept Announces NASH and PBC Program Updates – GlobeNewswire” on January 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ICPT, ORPN and NAVI among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intercept up 23% premarket on positive OCA data – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “JMP Upgrades Intercept Pharma Ahead Of NASH Trial Data – Benzinga” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Financial Bank has 0.02% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Veritable LP holds 2,293 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com invested in 5,791 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 202,539 shares. 8,817 were reported by Bowen Hanes & Co. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 232 shares. Poplar Forest Cap Limited Com has invested 0.34% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Hl Fincl Services Llc has 2,288 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Donaldson Management Llc has invested 0.1% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Incorporated Va invested in 10,358 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). 119,283 are owned by Manufacturers Life The. Grp, a New York-based fund reported 42,041 shares. Wedgewood Investors Pa has 0.55% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).