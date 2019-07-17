Comgest Global Investors Sas Position in Ecolab (ECL) Has Cut as Valuation Rose; Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Holder Smithbridge Asset Management Has Increased Holding

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 144,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 921,900 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.75M, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $196.11. About 492,548 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $38.74. About 8.77 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 1.55% or 361,438 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur, Japan-based fund reported 36,146 shares. Benin Mgmt holds 1.51% or 80,823 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 16,996 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc stated it has 0.65% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 0.67% or 63,091 shares. Systematic Fincl Limited Partnership stated it has 8,300 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Charter Trust invested in 0.06% or 11,919 shares. 12,484 were reported by Rampart Inv Mngmt Co. Principal Finance Gru Incorporated owns 2.12M shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx invested in 11,540 shares. Evergreen Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 19,162 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.63% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 35,000 shares to 91,900 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Eagle Ridge Invest Management accumulated 0.05% or 1,854 shares. 124,214 are owned by Umb Bancorp N A Mo. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Comm stated it has 55,212 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 150,750 are held by Schwartz Counsel Incorporated. First Allied Advisory Services Inc holds 0.04% or 7,178 shares in its portfolio. American Century reported 971,937 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 883,811 shares. First Manhattan Communication owns 6,050 shares. Groesbeck Investment Mgmt Nj has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 255,316 were reported by Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.06% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 344,423 shares. Korea Inv owns 139,500 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited has 0.08% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 27,855 shares.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42M for 34.77 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.