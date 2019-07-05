Comgest Global Investors Sas Lowered Netease (NTES) Position as Stock Rose; Cadence Bank Na Has Boosted Its Position in Pepsico (PEP) as Share Value Rose

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 2.61M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 234,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419.66 million, down from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $261.5. About 351,118 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 14,768 shares to 64,050 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Inv Counsel Pa invested in 72,682 shares or 1% of the stock. Td Mgmt Llc reported 0.22% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Main Street Research Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 1,700 shares. Cordasco Ntwk owns 390 shares. 7.36 million are held by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Vestor Limited Co reported 107,919 shares. Greenwood Associate Limited Liability Company holds 1.93% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 61,247 shares. Stewart And Patten Co Lc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 7,508 shares. Calamos Wealth Limited Liability owns 0.3% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 16,899 shares. M Hldg Securities has 50,661 shares. Goelzer Investment Management Incorporated stated it has 0.6% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.26% or 684,040 shares in its portfolio. Academy Capital Inc Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 105,961 shares. Cannell Peter B & Incorporated stated it has 233,870 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Tradition Limited Company has invested 0.38% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 3,700 shares to 43,700 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).