Comgest Global Investors Sas Lowered Infosys LTD (INFY) Position as Stock Rose; Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Increased Celanese Del (CE) Holding by $1.96 Million

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 138.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 18,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 31,435 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, up from 13,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $125.49. About 790,083 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Have Withdrawn Notification of Proposed Joint Venture From European Commission; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Ateva® EVA Polymers Price Increase; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 03/04/2018 – Celanese to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 17, 2018; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – PARTIES WERE UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON ACCEPTABLE CONDITIONS TO ALLOW PROPOSED JV TO PROCEED; 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q EPS $2.66; 16/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Long-Fiber Thermoplastic Products; 28/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Engineered Materials Products

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 215,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 20.92 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $223.89M, down from 21.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 9.36 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR ANNUALIZED STANDALONE EMPLOYEE ATTRITION AT 16.6 PCT VS 13.5 PCT; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO DISSOLVE FINANCE AND INVESTMENT COMMITTEE; 15/04/2018 – Infosys/Indian outsourcers: visa for value; 02/05/2018 – Infosys Ltd: Infosys and Astound partner to Deliver Better Service Experience through an AI enhanced Enterprise Service; 17/04/2018 – New Infosys CEO Says Now Is Time to Sacrifice Margins for Growth; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS IDENTIFIES INR104B TO BE PAID TO SHRHOLDERS IN FY19; 15/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Infosys Ltd; 26/04/2018 – White House: Remarks by Vice President Pence at Jobs Announcement at Infosys Technologies, Ltd; 23/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: Presentation on Analyst Meetings; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18,400 shares to 216,600 shares, valued at $9.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 93,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 788,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $579.40 million for 21.02 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $5.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 106,388 shares to 45,301 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 55,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,064 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

