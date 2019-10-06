Comgest Global Investors Sas Lowered Holding in Infosys LTD (INFY) by $2.16 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Viacom New (VIAB) Holder American Financial Group Has Increased Stake by $2.61 Million as Share Value Rose

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 215,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 20.92M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $223.89 million, down from 21.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.22. About 7.00M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 26/05/2018 – Infosys Limited – General announcement; 13/04/2018 – Infosys’ new CEO to sell 3 subsidiaries bought by predecessor; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM ON CO, l-T OFFICIALS UNDER CBI SCANNER; 04/05/2018 – INFOSYS APPROVES INR130M OF ANNUAL EQUITY GRANT RSU FOR PAREKH; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – RECOMMENDED SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER EQUITY SHARE; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 180.83 BLN RUPEES VS 171.20 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- IMPAIRMENT LOSS OF 1.18 BLN RUPEES IN RESPECT OF PANAYA HAS BEEN RECOGNIZED IN CONSOL PROFIT AND LOSS FOR QTR, YEAR ENDED MARCH 31 2018; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – CO AND INFOSYS WILL JOINTLY INVEST TO CO-CREATE NEW SERVICES AND VALUE-ADDED OFFERINGS ON AXOS PLATFORM; 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION FOR CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $75 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: News Clarification

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 785,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.45 million, up from 695,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $23.26. About 3.67M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 02/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below current valuation; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS has submitted big for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves,; 04/04/2018 – Viacom believes it deserves a market premium; 14/05/2018 – MORE: CBS sues its controlling shareholder National Amusements, alleging breach of fiduciary duty, as it explores a deal with Viacom which is also controlled by the Redstone family’s firm; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 02/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CBS CORP CBS.N INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM INC VIAB.O TO VALUE VIACOM BELOW CURRENT MARKET VALUE; 06/03/2018 – CBS COO WON’T BE DISCUSSING POTENTIAL VIACOM COMBINATION; 06/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Greenlights Musical Dares, Brand-New Digital Short-Form Series from Nick Cannon; 04/05/2018 – Shari Redstone has offered CBS CEO Leslie Moonves to drop her demands for Viacom CEO Bob Bakish to be his No. 2 following a merger as long as Bakish sits on the combined company’s board; 04/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SHARI REDSTONE MAKES CONCESSIONS ON VIACOM INC VIAB.O CEO BOB BAKISH’S ROLE IN POTENTIAL MERGER WITH CBS CORP CBS.N

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $593.27 million for 20.04 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

More notable recent Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Infosys Limited (INFY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Infosys Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Tower International, Milacron Holdings, and Infosys Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Global tech firm opens innovation hub at SkySong, plans to hire 1,000 – Phoenix Business Journal” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Infosys Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 182,100 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $162.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Viacom Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:VIAB) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 5, 2019 : BDX, EMR, BP, EL, CNC, ADM, TDG, AME, CHD, WCG, IT, VIAB – Nasdaq” published on February 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Viacom Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VIAB) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Cheap Stocks That Ought to Consider a Sale – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Viacom Inc. (VIAB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 352,425 shares to 560,624 shares, valued at $30.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,600 shares, and cut its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).