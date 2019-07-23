Comgest Global Investors Sas Lowered By $396,000 Its Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Position; Last Week Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Analysts

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) stake by 4.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 3,000 shares as Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)’s stock rose 13.61%. The Comgest Global Investors Sas holds 68,900 shares with $9.16M value, down from 71,900 last quarter. Verisk Analytics Inc now has $24.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $150.99. About 515,175 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M

Among 12 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ecolab Inc had 19 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Robert W. Baird. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $19100 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Thursday, February 21. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $169 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by JP Morgan. Nomura maintained the shares of ECL in report on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 18. Credit Suisse maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by BMO Capital Markets. See Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) latest ratings:

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $169.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $210.0000 New Target: $208.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $186.0000 New Target: $191.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $186.0000 New Target: $198.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $180.0000 New Target: $200.0000 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $180 New Target: $186 Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $170 New Target: $210 Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Hold New Target: $170 Maintain

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $181.66 million for 34.01 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verisk Analytics had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, February 21. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 70,000 shares to 694,600 valued at $108.49M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 30,900 shares and now owns 365,500 shares. Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) was raised too.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRSK) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verisk Launches Its Innovative Sequel Product Suite in the U.S. – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “P/C Insurers Report Strong First-Quarter Underwriting Results – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Verisk to Announce Fiscal Second-Quarter 2019 Results on July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 1,674 shares. Shine Advisory Ser reported 1,008 shares. Cap Invsts reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Burney stated it has 46,758 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 741,914 shares. Brookstone Cap Management reported 0.04% stake. Illinois-based Advisory Rech Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Eulav Asset Mgmt invested 0.2% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Bb&T accumulated 80,811 shares. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division, Texas-based fund reported 196 shares. Kbc Nv has invested 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Suntrust Banks stated it has 22,804 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie has 0.47% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 14,258 shares.

The stock increased 1.26% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $199.73. About 385,646 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ecolab: Wonderful Business, Not A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Ecolab Rose 34% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold Ecolab Inc. shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.29% or 323,974 shares. Edgemoor Invest Inc accumulated 1,581 shares. Fdx Advsr invested in 9,308 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Franklin Resource holds 0.31% or 3.24M shares. Duncker Streett And accumulated 1.26% or 31,054 shares. Citizens Northern reported 1,310 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. King Luther Capital Mngmt stated it has 1.34% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 23,625 were accumulated by Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv. Carderock Capital Management owns 2.3% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 31,886 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel accumulated 0.24% or 5,225 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). C Worldwide A S holds 7.54% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 3.37M shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 47,376 shares.