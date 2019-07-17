Comgest Global Investors Sas Lowered Autohome (ATHM) Holding By $2.86 Million; Ensign Group Has 1.3 Sentiment

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased Autohome Inc (ATHM) stake by 17.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 27,200 shares as Autohome Inc (ATHM)’s stock rose 28.81%. The Comgest Global Investors Sas holds 127,000 shares with $13.35 million value, down from 154,200 last quarter. Autohome Inc now has $9.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $83.7. About 283,415 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 0.36% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EBITDA $416.96M; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN; 13/04/2018 – Autohome Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN; 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: AUTOHOME SEES 1Q REV. 1.22B YUAN TO 1.25B YUAN; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 30/05/2018 – Autohome Hits Record Since 2013 IPO: Chinese ADRs Wednesday

Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 122 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 94 cut down and sold positions in Ensign Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 41.73 million shares, down from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ensign Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 77 Increased: 78 New Position: 44.

The Ensign Group, Inc. provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.05 billion. It operates through three divisions: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. It has a 32.7 P/E ratio. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment provides a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services comprising daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $26.51 million for 28.80 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp holds 6.48% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. for 274,100 shares. Gagnon Securities Llc owns 450,468 shares or 5.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bard Associates Inc has 3.02% invested in the company for 117,120 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Copeland Capital Management Llc has invested 2.38% in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc, a Utah-based fund reported 3.77 million shares.

Analysts await Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 16.84% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.95 per share. ATHM’s profit will be $131.04M for 18.85 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Autohome Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.59% EPS growth.

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 150,400 shares to 1.64 million valued at $229.56 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 11,400 shares and now owns 79,083 shares. Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Autohome (NYSE:ATHM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Autohome had 9 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by CLSA. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by CLSA with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The company was downgraded on Monday, January 28 by JP Morgan.