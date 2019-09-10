Comgest Global Investors Sas Lifted Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $1.64 Million; Gam Holding Ag Holding in Steelcase (SCS) Boosted by $465,738 as Valuation Declined

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 47.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 33,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 102,613 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, up from 69,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.16. About 288,259 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS)

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 30,900 shares as the company's stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 365,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.73 million, up from 334,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 21.18M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Mngmt Corp stated it has 571,956 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc holds 28.03M shares. Winfield Associates stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Foyston Gordon And Payne Incorporated accumulated 451,957 shares. Gotham Asset Lc has 386,648 shares. 73,502 are held by Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Company. Stewart And Patten Ltd Co holds 244,475 shares. Cohen Mgmt owns 227,997 shares or 2.97% of their US portfolio. Dana Inv Advsr holds 1.94% or 760,471 shares. Mackenzie Fincl reported 3.57M shares. 8,865 were accumulated by Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Co holds 1.04% or 200,165 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 755,363 shares. Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.98% or 35,572 shares. Hilton Capital Ltd Liability reported 17,029 shares.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 70,900 shares to 3.11 million shares, valued at $512.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,900 shares, and cut its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 109,589 shares to 627,081 shares, valued at $114.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Janus Henderson Group Plc by 13,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,588 shares, and cut its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% or 28,435 shares. Raymond James invested in 215,336 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 15,824 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 82,173 shares. Moody State Bank Tru Division, Texas-based fund reported 206 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc reported 744,488 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 56,143 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 554,074 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv holds 35,037 shares. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Co has invested 0.06% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Ellington Mgmt Gp Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 10,700 shares. Connable Office has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 312,907 shares stake. First Manhattan invested in 0.02% or 247,100 shares. Kemnay Advisory Svcs Inc stated it has 0.23% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).