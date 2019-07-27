Comgest Global Investors Sas Increases Position in Visa (V); Norfolk Southern (NSC) Share Value Rose While Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Lowered Its Position by $10.97 Million

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 694,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.49 million, up from 624,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 58.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 58,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 42,269 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, down from 101,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $189.99. About 1.95 million shares traded or 20.09% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 8,386 shares to 936,086 shares, valued at $34.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) by 1.56 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. $94,117 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) was sold by Zampi Jason Andrew on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.